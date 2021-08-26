Dear Editor:

As Hurricane Henri left my brothers and me in the LaGuardia Airport awaiting a delayed flight, the day before our new school year commenced, I realized how a hurricane in New York leaves a much worse impression on the climate than it did with me.

As we continue to produce carbon emissions, less heat can escape through the atmosphere. As our oceans warm because of this, it frees the production of strong weather and hurricanes. Stronger hurricanes leave humans, animals, and plants vulnerable to the effects they may bring.

What is the best way to stop carbon from emitting? Stop mass production of it.

How do we reduce and stop the mass production of it? Allow renewable and less carbon-intensive goods to be more accessible, and make it less appealing to large industries. How do we do this? Place a carbon fee on it. A simple, efficient, nonpartisan, market-based fee that will give money back to the people.

Climate change is an all-in-one all-for-one issue that requires a conservative friendly approach. Market-based solutions supported by 3,500+ economists are just that. This is what the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act aims to do -- encourage energy innovations through incentives, which are allowed through a carbon fee, and have a dividend that is returned to the American people.

Amalia Garrido