I am responding to Juan Santaella’s Letter to the Editor of 5/3/2021 dealing with the attack near the Village Green on the driver of a golf cart on a Saturday night about one week ago. The attack left the individual unconscious, hospitalized with serious head and facial injuries. I disagree with the solution Mr. Santaella proffers, and the word healing would not be part of my solution..

Now that we have apprehended these individuals, I would hope that the Village of Key Biscayne does all it can to assist the Dade County prosecutor to secure a conviction, with the maximum sentence. We will treat the perpetrators the same whether they are Key Biscayne residents or from off the island. We need to put the word out on the street that Key Biscayne is deathly serious about violence and safety. Do not do BAD THINGS on Key Biscayne.

Secondly, the criminal code has many functions, two of which are punishment and deterrent One purpose of the code is to explain what is illegal behavior. If you are a teen and you do not know that hitting someone on the head hard enough to render them unconscious, there is something seriously amiss with this person and as a community I doubt we will be able to solve it. We are not just for punishment although we are very serious that we want you punished.

Most importantly, we as a community need to get the word out that we are SERIOUS about deterring violent behavior and we will use the criminal code to the fullest extent to deter this kind of behavior in the future.

Finally, and it pains me to make this suggestion, we need to hire an outside firm to make a detailed assessment of the security of the village. Do we have adequate camera surveillance 24/7 ? I say we do not. What do we need is to put in place security recommendations that are WORLD CLASS so the word is on the street that do not do BAD THINGS on Key Biscayne. We are the junkyard dog.

William R. Stiles