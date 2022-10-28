In a diverse community such as ours, tolerance is a virtue. The exercise of political tolerance, though, is proving to be more difficult than ever.

The sustained downturn of the political rhetoric we all have seen since the beginning of this electoral season leaves much to be desired.

The most recent example: the call for a boycott of certain local businesses for the placement of a banner in opposition of Referendum #4.

Any one of us certainly have the right as individual consumers to choose whether to patronize a certain business or not. But before we call on others to boycott our local businesses, keep in mind that these business owners did not place the banner in question. The banner was placed there by the center's owner.

We need to rescue our neighbors from this downward spiral and encourage folks to understand and respect each others’ opinion. We all need to recognize that although we do not agree all the time, what we may hear from our neighbors is not unreasonable.

I encourage all on either orbit of the political spectrum to breathe a little. Neighborly norms encourage us to have an open mind, that we try to look beyond our differences and seek common ground, that we learn to listen closely and keep our emotions in check.

Please join me and practice a simple stress management tip: Inhale through the nose ... exhale through the mouth. Be Key Biscayne nice!

Juan Santaella