Traffic warnings are great – if they are sent early enough to adjust plans

On Saturday as I was driving onto the island, I received a text message at 6:13 p.m. stating “Traffic Advisory, Key residents expect delays outbound on Crandon Boulevard due to the City of Miami event on Virginia Key Beach.”

I very much appreciate this message. However, as I witnessed a backup from Virginia Key to Bill Baggs I wondered why this message was sent at 6:13. There was virtually no movement of any significance.

Saturday night, people have plans – maybe dinner or theater or some other social event. But now those plans may very well get scrapped as they sit amongst hundreds of cars desperately trying to leave the Key.

My argument: Did the Village know well in advance of the event? Probably. Why can’t we be notified well in advance of the potential traffic issue? Let’s include hotel guests (who might be) leaving to make a flight home.

Again, I truly appreciate the advisories, but they need to be sent in time to adjust schedules to avoid the worst of these traffic issues.

Steven Gruen