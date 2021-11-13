A recent Opinion letter published in the Miami Herald, written by Bill Johnson, titled “Rickenbacker Causeway needs fixes. Don’t let misinformation derail the County bid process,” seeks to reject the concerns of Key Biscayne residents over the money-making fixes for a few operators by calling those concerns “misinformation.”

All Dade County residents who wish to continue to enjoy this causeway to visit Crandon Park, Bill Baggs State Park, their friends and favorite businesses in Key Biscayne -- as well as the residents of Key Biscayne, a Dade County municipality that provides the County with property taxes -- should ask the Dade County Board of County Commissioners: What “fixes,” Mr. Johnson? To fill the money coffers of a selected few? Or to take away, with flagrant insensitivity, the rights all residents of Miami Dade who need this causeway?

We must say to the board of County commissioners. We ask for caution on what you fix, and how you fix it, as precious treasures could be lost.

Raul Llorente