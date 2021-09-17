Hello,

The Islander News, to me, is about local stories, or stories that impact our community and neighbors. Yesterday, your lead story, in Spanish only, was about Trump and the upcoming boxing match.

It was more like an advertisement than being newsworthy- considering people have to pay to watch it on 9/11.

This story, to me, does not belong in the Islander.

Terry Gellin

Editor’s note: The article in question was published in our Spanish site, keybiscayneportal.com, and distributed as part of our bilingual twice-daily e-newsletter.