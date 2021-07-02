It is time the Miami Dade County police department takes over the Key Biscayne Police Department and saves Key residents’ tax dollars.

Just like the library will be run by the county, it is time to turn the police department back over to the county.

Originally, when we incorporated, the county ran the police department and we only created our small department so certain alcoholic drivers were not caught coming out of the Yacht Club and sent to jail by the county police.

Times have changed and the demographics of the Key have too.

Dade County will clean out the one jail cell we have that is currently full of junk. And the fancy offices for a chief can be turned into a small courthouse, which is needed on the Key, and Dade County police can easily transport the criminals to the county jail downtown more efficiently.

We won’t have to spend Key tax dollars on salaries, or for cases of water or fancy cars, boats, golf carts, etc .

The County Police will have their own cars and we can sell them our police cars. And if people still want to see Key Biscayne on the police cars, I am sure we can work out something so their officers assigned to the Key drive cars saying Key Biscayne on them.

So, why look for a new police chief at an expensive salary, spending Key taxpayer dollars?

Let’s work out a deal with the County Police Department just like the library deal and have a real police Department and a jail and courthouse and working detectives.

There are too many criminals coming to the Key now and times have changed on our little island paradise. Felonies are going on and Dade County is better prepared to handle these criminals.

I say don’t look to hire a new expensive chief for a backward department. Look to work with the county to bring in real police officers, cleaning up the jail cell and having fingerprints done at the station again, and using county technology to process criminals that don’t belong on Key Biscayne!

Our department has fancy cars, but times change and technology is the key to catching criminals today, and the county already has escalated technology.

In closing, I beg the council to work with the county for the police department, just like the library, rather than searching for another chief!

I hope the residents of Key Biscayne agree with me and we make the Key a safer, more efficient police force.

Cynthia Cutler