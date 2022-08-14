‘Unique’ Petros receives support in mayor’s race from friend

I am a Key Biscayne neurosurgeon who has known Katie Petros, the unquestionable right choice for mayor, for 25 years. Why? Because as a Physical Therapist, she cared for patients with uncommon commitment. She served with distinction on our (Village) Council and raised three admirable children.

Her character exudes integrity, morality and brilliance. She has won 5K races, raised a family, assisted her husband Bill in his law practice, and worked as Senior Financial Analyst all on the same day, and every day. I have seen resilience under adversity and an unconquerable smile.

She has the stamina of athletes, the intelligence of an academic, the common touch of a leader, and the heart of a giver. Please join my wife Fiona and I in our enthusiastic support of a unique woman who says what she means and means what she says.

Jacques Morcos, MD, FRCS