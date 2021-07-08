The USA and China don’t miss any opportunity to flex their muscles in front of the whole world. And yet, I am buying some Key Biscayne key holders and they are made in China. All the different masks that I bought during the pandemic are made in China. And I could go on and on.

So I wonder: Can China do without all its factories that produce so much cheap merchandise for the USA?

And can the USA start producing its own merchandise and be able to sell it at a higher price?

I doubt it.

Valeria Mastelli