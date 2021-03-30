What follows is a letter written by former Village of Key Biscayne Manager Andrea Agha on her next-to-last-day at her job outlining what was accomplished under her leadership as Village Manager.

The letter was dated December 30, 2020

Re: Village Manager Andrea Agha Close Out Letter to Council

Dear Mayor and Village Council:

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Village Manager of Key Biscayne. I faithfully performed the duties and exercised the powers as prescribed by Section 3.03 of the Village Charter, my employment agreement with the Village, and other legally permissible functions as assigned by the Village Council.

I would like to acknowledge and express my gratitude for our accomplishments during my service to the Village. Success is the result of mutual cooperation and collaboration.

Below are some highlights of our time together and attached is a list of representative accomplishments (not all-inclusive).

• The US Army Corp of Engineers has included the Village’s beaches in the feasibility study for inclusion in the 50-year federal shoreline protection project and there will be fresh sand on the beach in 2021 through the Village’s grant-funded beach nourishment project;

• we successfully increased the funding available for the next 30 years to address climate change issues on our island including the residents voting to pass the $100 million G.O. Bond;

• we’ve beautified existing green space and secured additional open space by adding a seventh park to the Village’s network for recreation and resiliency needs; and

• we bolstered Village Administration to inform management decisions and establish transparent financial record keeping and accountability throughout the organization.

I look forward to the next chapter of my life and wish the Village all the best. I hope you and your families have a happy and healthy holiday season and new year.

Sincerely yours,

Andrea M. Agha Village Manager

List of Representative Accomplishments, August 2018 – January 2021

Public Safety

1. Handled the COVID-19 global pandemic response and recovery throughout the eleven month crisis (ongoing incident). Efforts included but not limited to:

a. Development and implementation of tailored crisis communication protocols

b. Execution and enforcement of over a dozen Emergency Orders

c. Implementation of the first municipal COVID-19 drive thru testing operation in partnership with the Community Foundation; expanded testing with kiosk and Calusa Park van testing unit

2. Established Bear Cut Bridge Contingency Annex with first ever State and Federal level approvals of a local jurisdiction’s emergency plan

3. Implemented Police Bike Patrol increasing visibility and community policing

4. Enhanced public safety through adoption of a statewide mutual aid agreement

5. Enhanced emergency preparedness through adoption of CEMP, COOP, Hurricane Plan

6. Implemented Kiteboarding Ordinance, modified fees to include family rate and provided for pooled insurance coverage for kiteboarders

7. Obtained permit for Adaptive Signalization; testing and synchronization underway

8. Enhanced public safety with additional Crossing Guards and a new contract

9. Effectively prepared, responded and recovered from Hurricane Dorian with minimal expenditures that are expected to be reimbursed at maximum allowance

10. Improved emergency preparedness by training staff on CPR, AED and Stop the Bleeding

11. Implemented AlertFlorida, a statewide emergency notification system

12. Implemented scheduling revisions and cross-trained civilian FLSA exempt employees to fill incident command system functions to reduce overtime during emergency declarations

Resilience and Sustainability

1. Lobbied and collaborated with USACE to include the Village in a feasibility study for 50 years’ worth of federally funded shoreline protection projects potentially eliminating the need for Village funded beach renourishments

2. Structured projects and provided information, including projects portal, funding mechanism and frequently asked questions that paved the path for voter approval of a $100M general obligation bond for essential infrastructure project funding

3. Enhanced beach management and maintenance standards

4. Completed scientific study: “Evaluating Potential Sources of Enterococci to Key Biscayne Beach" which informed policy and funding decisions on seaweed management / beach management practices; implemented inhouse water testing program (ongoing)

5. Stopped a 40+ year old illegal discharge of untreated water to Crandon Park; implemented corrective action plan in coordination with environmental authorities

6. Prepared zoning code amendments to address sustainability and resilience, pending Council workshop and ordinance adoption

7. Improved overall drainage of stormwater system by completing the Outfall 13 Stormwater Project and modifying stormwater maintenance routine to limit sediment build up over 3 inches

8. Improved septic to sewer compliance resulting in less than 90 homes pending conversion

9. Deepened understanding of water quality issues on the Key including educating the community through a Water Quality Panel Workshop with experts and key stakeholders

10. Established in house ongoing water sampling program; developed mitigation strategies to improve water quality

11. Finalized and presented Utility Undergrounding Task Force Final Report to Council

12. Achieved final compliance of seagrass monitoring at no name shoal; efforts had been underway for eight years

13. Enhanced awareness of VKB sea level rise challenges via UM Climate Symposium

14. Added resilience projects to Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) to access project funding previously not available to the Village for those projects including utility undergrounding

15. Launched the Village’s first electric vehicle (EV) car charging pilot program (Fernwood Project) at no operating cost to the Village; data to be collected for 6 months then presented to Council for next steps

16. Implemented weather alert notification system to inform management of capital projects and operations (rainfall, wind speed, heat index, humidity, pressure)

17. Extending public sewer infrastructure in collaboration with the County to enable Beach Club connection; will result in elimination of potential septic intrusion to Biscayne Bay

Quality of Life

1. Eliminated and resolved the blighted, unsafe structure case at the Oasis Café

2. Protected the Village from major music festivals calling Virginia Key home (Ultra)

3. Implemented enterprise permitting system; project had been stalled for over 5 years

4. Acquisition of Harbor Park: increased open space, provided for siting of stormwater infrastructure and eliminated repetitive flood loss property improving Community Rating System (CRS) point eligibility for reduced flood insurance premiums to residents

5. Increased evening play field availability by installing LED field lights at the K-8 and amending the Village’s agreement with the School Board

6. Advanced opportunities for field development in collaboration with the County by presenting to Crandon Park Master Plan Amendment Committee (necessary next step)

7. Promote literacy and cultural awareness by launching the Little Free Library

8. Advanced local entrepreneurship while introducing paddleboard concession (PADL)

9. Named Hampton Park and Harbor Park

10. Greenlit critical electrical enhancements along Crandon Blvd, which enabled enhanced holiday décor, smart irrigation, regular landscape lighting, and other electrical needs.

11. Increased youth engagement and awareness of resiliency and journalism through a collaboration with the Islander News, #KBminijournalsts

12. Conducted the first Virtual Quasi-Judicial Hearing in the State of Florida

13. Obtained unanimous approval for $18M zoning application for church redevelopment

14. Awarded new soccer contract resulting in improved organization structure and more offerings for girls at no additional cost to the Village

15. Implemented invasive iguana eradication program resulting in the elimination of over 700 iguanas in under 4 months

16. Addressed the #1 barrier to community center use, parking, as well as safety risks and localized flooding with the Fernwood Drainage and Parking Improvement Project using cost effective in-house design (90%) and construction contract award (project underway)

17. Improved Code Compliance through staggered shifts, cross-departmental assignments, awareness campaigns and improved process tracking

18. Finalized implementation of online recreation registration portal

19. Obtained project specific LAP Certification to enable access to FDOT funding and preservation of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) grant award

20. SRTS project broke ground; project will enhance pedestrian safety and island walkability

21. Obtained and dispersed $180k in County CAREs Act funding for small business relief

Management & Efficiencies Enhanced Revenue & Cost Savings

Recruitment of several key staff members: Chief Financial Officer, Chief Resilience Officer, Building Official, Communications Officer and Horticulturalist.

Refunding $11.3M existing debt at 1.235% resulting in present value savings of approximately $750k

Renegotiated FPL Franchise Agreement resulting in increased revenue by 100% annually, from approximately $600k to $1.2M.

Grants awarded for 2021 beach nourishment by FDEP, Beach Management Funding Assistance Program ($881k) and FDEM (up to $2.5M contingent on cost, $1.9M budgeted FY21 CIP)

Increased investment income by 418% or $156k despite declining interest rates

Corrected for Solid Waste past due bills and penalties yielding $775k in accounts receivable (additional revenue due to the Village)

Improved Solid Waste collection rate from under 50% to 68% in year 1

Authorization to proceed and agreement executed for Uniform Tax Collection Method for Solid Waste and Stormwater Utility Fees expected to result in 98% collection rate FY22, administrative efficiencies and reduced cost

Secured funding mechanism for Stormwater Improvements; $18M SWU revenue bonds (pending issuance)

Secured $300k in Legislative Appropriations for water and park projects

Increased state revenue by approx. $550k to offset the Village’s contribution to the pension by correctly reporting Chapter 175/185 compensation information to the State

Enhanced revenue opportunities through aggressive grant program with $72.5M worth of grant applications being developed or already submitted (not yet awarded)

Restructured Code Compliance for enhanced accountability and $170k cost savings in year 1 Improved employee retirement plan administration with 40-50% savings to employees

Preserved the Village’s right to cost recovery under various potential bond issuances

Reduced the unfunded liability of the public safety personnel pension by paying down $500k with Fire Transport Fees, a restricted revenue

Negotiated merchant service fees down by 18%-42% based on credit card provider

Systems & Controls

1. Established financial policies, procedures and controls regarding operating budgets, capital improvement projects, debt management, revenue, investments, fund balance, accounting/auditing and financial reporting, capital assets, purchasing, compensated absences and cost allocations

2. Modified insurance coverage to include cybersecurity attacks, which ultimately proved a prudent decision when the Village experienced a data security event that was handled with zero out-of-pocket cost to the Village and no negative media coverage

3. Purchased and commenced project to transition to enterprise resource management software

4. Implemented standard budget development process capturing explanations of budget drivers, strategic goals and objectives, performance measures, positions and accomplishments

5. Pushed for a climate of strategic planning through two Village Council strategic planning retreats resulting in the 2022 Action Plan and staffing/supporting the Strategic Vision Advisory Board

6. Improved accuracy of ERU count, billing and collections by performing an in-house Stormwater Fee Audit primarily focused on commercial properties; implemented control

7. Began regular bank reconciliations – previously not done

8. Began regular budget to actuals reporting – previously not done

9. Corrected payroll issues resulting from the 2015-2017 IRS audit, established controls

10. Corrected for Longevity & Holiday Pay payroll error resulting in savings of $130k annually

11. Established Fleet Renewal and Replacement Policy

12. Implemented radio frequency identification devices in all vehicles to establish control on gas usage

13. Enhanced purchasing practices in the Village by:

a. Encouraging broader use of contracts

b. Establishing purchase order system – previously no control in place

c. Standardizing contract documents

d. In-housing bidding/solicitation writing services

e. Establishing piggyback options for recurring purchases

f. Implementing virtual bidding platform to eliminate paper and simplify bidding process Increasing purchasing thresholds from unworkable limits set in 1995, which also led to fewer agenda items at Village Council meetings

14. Corrected electric utility billing issue with MAST fields and implemented control for timely and accurate billing

15. Formalized relationship with Community Foundation by executing vendor agreement

16. Resolved issue where Community Center membership sales were not collecting and remitting sales tax to the State

17. Standardized community group funding request process

18. Implemented charter appointee performance evaluation process

19. Established first performance-based contract within the Village for landscaping services.

Contract designed to ensure continued high-quality landscaping service as the Village works on several beautification projects.

20. Implemented proper taxation of employee term life benefits and Village Manager vehicle for personal use – previously, these were not recognized as income for calculating tax withholding despite IRS rules

21. Identified and implemented corrective action plan for use of restricted CITT revenues in response to CITT audit

22. Implemented budget revision process as budgetary control measure

23. Posted monthly check register on website for full accountability and transparency

Customer Service & Communication

1. Established robust multi-faceted communications program including weekly newsletter & a new website (website implementation underway)

2. Expanded Village communications channels and established protocols for resident outreach/communication to improve community engagement

3. Created a means for citizen response through 311 Mobile App (RockSolid) to report issues, route tickets to appropriate department, and track the issue until addressed

4. Improved telephonic customer service through secret shopper approach, validating extensions/voicemail boxes, establishing hunt groups/cross training staff and requiring staff to return calls within one business day

5. Created centralized database of businesses to improve communication and automate annual business tax receipt processing and online payment

6. Created centralized database of condominium and commercial property managers for enhanced communication and improved emergency prep/response efforts