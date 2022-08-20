Village mayor must be a proven team player

For me, an important criteria in selecting a mayor for our Village is his or her ability to be a team member.

Our council is an elected team, led by a mayor, who is also part of the team. This team must work together to solve the multiple problems facing our Village. I believe that being a council member before deciding to become the mayor is extremely important. It also gives the voters an opportunity to observe and evaluate the actions of a potential mayor as a member of the village Council.

Allene Nicholson