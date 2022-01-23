To the Editor:

On Jan. 13, 2022, (the Islander News) published a story concerning recertification of buildings on Key Biscayne. The story stated that the Village of Key Biscayne Building Department had sent Notices of Violation to the owners of 10 properties for failure to provide required engineer’s safety reports. The Sands of Key Biscayne was included in the list of properties.

The Sands did NOT receive a single notice from the Village of Key Biscayne.

Furthermore, The Sands filed its 50-year engineer’s safety report on August 28, 2019. The Village of Key Biscayne Building Department sent back an email acknowledging receipt of the report and APPROVING the report. The Sands was asked to pay a fee of $250, which was paid on September 5, 2019.

The Sands provided the Key Biscayne Building Department with copies of the department’s approval notice and The Sands’ check on January 14, 2022.

The Village of Key Biscayne Building Department appears to have a problem with documenting and/or reading its own files. In the meantime, it “sends” notices without cause, which results in anxiety and is time consuming for innocent property owners.

Samuel L. Schrager, Esquire