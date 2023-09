I think one of the Village’s biggest priorities is new emergency rescue trucks.

Our current trucks are 15 years old. They are always in the shop and have no suspension so the ride for residents is very uncomfortable.

Our Emergency Rescue Team is excellent, and they deserve the best trucks, like the City of Miami.

We can afford to buy two new trucks this year, and they are available in two weeks once ordered.

That item should be a priority in the budget!

Regards,

Cynthia Cutler