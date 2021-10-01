Editor’s Note: This letter was sent to Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson and shared with Islander News.

Hello Steve,

Hope all is well. Fantastic Council meeting last night. Per our brief conversation following the meeting, I am following up on my suggestion regarding the Village proving buses to take residents - on a first-come basis - to the Board of County Commission meeting. I urge you to provide transportation for our residents to demonstrate a show of unity and support for VKB’s resolution. ASK Club members may also be interested in participating in this as well.

For residents to have “talking points”, I would also recommend sending out a Village Connect informing residents of the Council’s unanimous approval of VKB’s resolution to rescind RFP-01982. Opposition to RFP-01982 has united our Village and seems to have had some impact on Mayor Cava (Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava) and District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado’s evolving stance on the RFP. Hopefully, continued, and united, public pressure from VKB residents, may prevail on the Commissioners.

Please give my request consideration. Thank you.

Have a wonderful weekend,

Louisa Conway

Below is Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson’s response.

Hi Louisa… we would be happy to set up a bus to take residents down to the Government Center on October 5th.

The Commission Meeting starts at 9:30, so I believe it would be best for residents to gather at 8:15 so we can depart no later than 8:30. In order for residents to speak during public comments, they will need to register in the lobby of the Government Center in advance, so we want to make sure we get everyone down there early enough.

We will use the Village bus with a check-in and departure from the Community Center. I will have Todd Hofferberth set up the details and share it with the community.

I’ve enclosed both the Commission Meeting’s agenda (a quite large one) as well as the agenda item itself. As of now, it is still scheduled to move forward as planned. Please be aware that it is not a time-certain item so it is hard to predict when it will be brought up.

We will have the bus plan out on Village connect today and then repeat it on Monday.

Thanks for your support on this,

Steve Williamson