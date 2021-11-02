After checking with the Virginia Key Advisory Board and Virginia Key Alliance, Miami voters SHOULD vote yes with confidence.
Their design expansion complies with the existing Virginia Key Master Plan.
Ceci Sanchez
Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 1:18 pm
