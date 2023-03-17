Vision Plan only means one thing

Dear Editor:

I have been a resident of Key Biscayne since 1984.

I am responding to the Village officials’ presentation on the broad resiliency project to the Rotary Club.

I respectfully disagree on the 2040 Vision Plan. We can't continue packing more people and infrastructure on an island that stretches 1.4-square miles long.

It is becoming more difficult to get off the island and come in.

Let's not discuss the weekends with City of Miami events. It takes me back to the days of the drawbridge where one had to outsmart the traffic.

It is our Key, and has anybody even asked me what is best for Key Biscayne?

Pablo Torres