We adopted a Charter and became a municipality, giving us the right to create our own zoning and development rules that an elected council would follow.

At the time, Dr. Michael Kelly and Max Puyanic said all developments that increased density should not be approved by our elected Council, but should be approved by the voters. Their citizen initiative passed.

Now we have another group of citizens appointed by the Council who want to overturn what was voted on in years passed and return our rights back to our elected Council by way of a "supermajority" vote.

The way this whole thing is being presented is completely confusing, lacking any straightforward path for the voter to follow.

I think we, the voters, should vote “No” on this proposal as presented by the Charter Amendment Commission ,and demand that we return to letting our Council do what we voted for when we created our municipality.

Karen Llorente