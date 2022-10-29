Vote ‘No’ on Amendments 1 through 5

There are four new village council candidates running who have never held public office. They are energetic, full of love for this island, and (are running) with the intention of doing the best for their neighbors. No doubt about it.

However, (they) have never faced the challenges of serving in elected public office.

Are their life experiences enough to stand against pressure of the current political arena?

Are they ready to make the right decisions on behalf of our interests and not be easily influenced by the powerful “escribas” of the island?

There is always a learning curve to any job. Our current Village charter can help. It is the instruction manual for elected officials and also provides the citizens a safety net to protect the Village.

To vote “Yes” to the Charter Amendments is to remove the safety net on $1 million projects, the budget, zoning and development. It makes it harder for citizens to run for council and participate. It destroys safeguards of the many and gives “carte blanche” to the interests of the few.

Adriana Spitale Del Campo