Vote ‘Yes’ on Charter Amendments to protect property investments

There is a group on Key Biscayne that seems focused on lowering our taxes. They opposed voting in favor of the General Obligation Bond funding mechanism in 2020, and are now opposing all seven Charter Amendments on our ballots, including the ones designed to allow our community to invest in our infrastructure to fight increased flooding, stronger storms and rising seas.

No one wants to pay more taxes than they have to, but I want to protect the investments that me and my family have made on Key Biscayne. I will be voting Yes on all seven Charter Amendments.

If you want to maintain our quality of life, protect our property values and prepare for the decades to come, please vote Yes on the Charter Amendments.

Lucia A. Marin