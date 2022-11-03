Voter’s endorsement of Ed London gives new meaning to the phrase ‘love letter’

Why should my husband be a council member again?

The Village is facing a very important time, planning for major infrastructure improvements. There are four new Council positions available. We need continuity and experience.

Because of his eight years on the Council, Ed has ongoing knowledge of what is happening in the Village, and he can provide solid continuity. He is hard working, has a checked ego, has a deep love of the Island, and many years of experience in government. He brings a network of business and government contacts that he has gathered over the years.

Ed reads every sentence of the budget and the council meeting agendas. His retention of knowledge of what he reads is remarkable. This is invaluable in order to be an informed Council member.

Ed is fiscally conservative, but not short sighted.

Ed makes solid informed decisions and is swayed by no one, unless contrary facts are there. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience under his belt in many areas, and he presents them with his casual humor and 100% good nature.

Ed works well with the (Village) Manager and the heads of all the departments. He challenges them and allows them to explain their position and shine. They admire him for his honesty and integrity. At the end of the day there is mutual respect.

Ed is always a gentleman. I have never seen him lose his temper. I have only seen him have the utmost respect for his fellow man and animals. He is an immensely kind, charitable and loving man. He is generous of spirit and he shares his knowledge and time with everyone. He has boundless energy and has a passion for the Village. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to everything he does.

Key Biscayne needs Ed London. I’ll share him with the Village for another 4 years. Don't miss the opportunity!

Claire Amerena London