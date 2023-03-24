Voters spoke out on Village’s future but have been betrayed by Council

To the Editor:

In last week's Opinion, Pablo Torres asked “has anybody even asked me what is best for Key Biscayne?" The village did ask in the last election for Village Council and the community resoundingly elected candidates who would support Vision Plan 2040.

In the election, residents voted NO to Amendment 4, which proposed changing the charter, especially regarding zoning regulations, so that the Council instead of the residents could decide on zoning issues.

Now the Council, by supporting 2040, is going against the wishes of the residents. The only candidate who continually talked about Plan 2040 was Fausto Gomez, who was defeated. Voters did not pay attention to him and therefore we reap what we have sown.

Ruth Rosenwasser