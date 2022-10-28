Voting ‘Yes’ on all seven Charter Amendments

After careful consideration of the Charter Amendments, I have decided to vote yes on all seven proposed Amendments to the Village Charter.

I think that they make sense and will allow our municipal government to complete long discussed necessary infrastructure projects, and to operate in a more transparent and efficient manner.

I can understand arguments against some of the Amendments, for instance number 5, and greatly appreciate the informative discussions I’ve had with members of our community who have shared their different perspectives.

I find a blanket rejection of all Amendments is unwarranted and shows a sad distrust of our elected and volunteer local government.

Gretchen Clark