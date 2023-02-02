Walking the Village sidewalks becoming safety hazard

Would love to know if anybody is having the same experience that I am having when walking on the Village sidewalks. Motorized bikes and skateboards of any size and ridden by adults, children or teenagers, without any form of announcement they are coming, day or night, on the sidewalks.

They can come from behind and you have no clue until they're almost on top of you, or at night in front of you. And I would like to add that some of our beautiful sidewalks at night are pitch dark!

To me, one of the great things about our Village is being able to walk places. We should be able to safely enjoy it.

Tilky Lopez Blanco