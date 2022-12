Many years ago the Miami Herald used to publish every day the origin of some of the common words we use, mostly from Latin and Greek. Wouldn't it be interesting if our local newspaper would do the same?

For instance, the word trouble comes from turba, which is Latin for a crowd.

Or bargain, from barca, Latin for barge, since most goods in early times were transported by barge.

Or "implore" from the Latin Pluvia, rain; i.e., to beg tearfully.

Valeria Mastelli