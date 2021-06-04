The Key Biscayne U16 Elite Boys soccer team has been invited to represent Florida to the 2021 USYS Southern Regional Championships. This is a monumental achievement for a home-grown team of boys and their fabulous coach, Joey Lopez. It brings great honor to our island and to the Key Biscayne Soccer Club.

Our team had a magical season. We were finalists in the State Cup, won the SFUYSA league, semi-finalist in the league playoff and semifinalist in the Florida Cup, finishing with a yearlong record of 27-5-2.

With one other team, we will represent Florida at the Southern Regional Tournament to be held in South Carolina mid-June and will work hard to gain a berth at Nationals in July. We will do all of this while proudly wearing our Key Biscayne uniforms.

Our little island must have something special in the water. But the truth is our boys worked incredibly hard, held fast to their values of teamwork and competitive spirit, and were coached in stellar fashion. Many families supported this extraordinary achievement throughout the year, as did our club, Key Biscayne Soccer Club.

I would be very grateful if the city council would recognize and celebrate this athletic achievement. It will be very motivational for these young men -- and for all the young soccer players that look up to them -- to know that their effort and successes are valued and rightfully recognized.

These boys are now responsible for being role models and representing Key Biscayne. It would be great for them to hear that from our council leaders.

Only one other team from Key Biscayne achieved this feat before (https://www.islandernews.com/news/a-key-biscayne-soccer-club-team-had-a-record-breaking-season-last-year-and-village/article_f26b53f2-f6ee-11e7-8484-b735513d2677.html ).

Thank you for your kind attention.

Pablo Keller Sarmiento