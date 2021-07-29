Dear Editor:

Bill and I stand firmly behind Melissa White and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. We know firsthand her work ethic and her desire to be transparent. Under her leadership, the KBCF has become a fundamental piece of the community.

I hope the majority of the residents have had enough of the innuendo generated from a group of residents. Melissa is NOT a punching bag. The Foundation is NOT a punching bag.

And to be an elected representative does not mean you are at liberty of being rude. Hiding behind the internet to criticize and to post half-truths is not the same as making good government.

For the love of God, try to live in peace with your neighbors. Get educated (different from harassing Village employees requesting information over and over again). Be constructive in your work. Volunteer.

Toby Rohrer