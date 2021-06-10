Why are they still burying the seaweed? Haul it and compost it. I disagree with comments I recently read about the natural erosion of the sand replenished from the recent project — there is NOTHING natural about eroding buried seaweed.

Almost half of the replenished beach is now gone. Simple fluid dynamics argue that (mild) wave action erodes a lower density sand/buried seaweed mix MUCH faster than higher density sand alone. Who decided to restart burying the seaweed again?

Not a very smart decision. What a waste the replenishment project was with illogical continuing to bury the seaweed. I would hope whatever deciding authority would be far smarter than this.

Charles Webb