Since moving to Key Biscayne more than 10 years ago, I’ve become accustomed to cyclists almost always disobeying the traffic laws that govern them as well as motorists. For that reason. I was almost startled while waiting at a red light on Crandon Boulevard when a cyclist next to me followed the law and remained stopped until the light changed. When the light changed, I noticed that he was wearing a shirt with "North Carolina" on it, which, sadly, explained why -- he was not from Key Biscayne.

I’ve often wondered what children might be doing, given the examples that their elders are setting. Sadly, they seem to be following their parents’ example. One week, a boy who was probably in the third grade rode his bike across Crandon, against a red light. (I’m guessing the age, but as a long-time volunteer at KB Elementary School, I have a pretty good idea.) A week later, a 4th-grade boy did the same thing. Last month, a girl who is probably in the 2nd grade rode her scooter across Crandon, against a red light, all by herself.

I hope that our new police chief implements long-lasting policies that address this ongoing problem.

Robert J. Knecht