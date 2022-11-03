Why does Village Council need to bypass citizens and control project spending?

Vote against Amendments 2 & 3 because they move the decision to change the restrictions on allocating new funding out of the hands of the public to the Village Council.

I acknowledge that is more efficient, but why? What are the projects that need immediate funding? How much would they cost and when will they be bid out and permitted? How much is the Village leveraging its funds with other government money? Why now when interest rates are higher and the bond market weaker than in decades.

I am concerned that some in the Village plan to go it alone with our funds rather than building out a stack of funding, including federal, state and other money, as is usually the case.

No disclosure, no funding. No blank checks.

Barry Goldmeier