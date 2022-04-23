Hello,

Love your paper. I appreciate all the historic details as I am new to the island and these articles are fascinating and informative. I do, however, have one minor complaint that I believe you can easily address.

Each time I read in your paper about golfers who are women, they are inevitably called "lady" or "women" golfers. I think this is an outdated and unnecessary description.

Golfers are golfers regardless of gender.

Might you keep that in mind for your next article about people golfing who happen to be women? Many thanks.

Micheline N. Mann

Editor’s note: The official name of the organization is the Key Biscayne Ladies Golf Association