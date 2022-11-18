Winn Dixie customer appreciates store’s honesty

I am writing with a heart filled with gratitude for the hardworking, honest employees of our local Winn-Dixie supermarket.

I apparently walked away after paying my bill, leaving my wallet on the counter. Today, I received a call from the manager that they have my wallet. Everything was there: credit cards, $300 in cash, blank checks, drivers license, and more.

The manager held it safe and secure until returned to the owner! I want my KB neighbors to know they can count on our wonderful Winn-Dixie to take care of us.

Jeanne Regan