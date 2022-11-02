With the election upon us, what have we learned?

This election is finally upon us. And like you, I cannot wait for it to end. This has been the longest campaign season we have ever endured, but it will be remembered for the level of misinformation spread.

For one candidate, nothing has been beyond the pale. Fausto Gomez, who I respected when I was on council and hired to do our bidding as our lobbyist, has pushed the limits of what is acceptable in a candidate’s mission to be elected.

The dynamics of this campaign are like nothing we have ever seen. Two dark money Tallahassee political committees have openly worked on behalf of Fausto Gomez. This has been well documented.

A third dark money campaign has accused Mr. Gomez of numerous ethical complaints. That political committee has been funded by Mr. Gomez’ former partner, Manny Reyes. Those allegations are relevant to this election.

In an honest election, Mr. Gomez would have explained who is behind those negative mailers and then explained the accusations. He knows this. Instead, he has sought to portray his opponent, Joe Rasco, as being responsible for those negative mailers. That is false.

Honesty is a nonnegotiable trait for anyone seeking public office.

I served on the Vision Board for nearly three years. Our goal from day one was to engage as many people as possible to create a vision plan for our community. The process was exemplary in its civic engagement

The product plan is our community’s and not the board’s. It addresses issues we all care about, like traffic, parking, sea level rise, resiliency, density. When it is officially presented to the council in December, you will better understand the concepts.

Candidate Gomez, however, saw an opportunity to use the Vision Plan by misrepresenting what it presents for consideration and created a false narrative about “overdevelopment.” Again, that is false. There is nothing in the vision plan that encourages overdevelopment.

He then told you that the Charter Amendments were also meant to encourage overdevelopment. Nothing could be further from the truth. They are meant to prepare us for the challenges of sea level rise, flooding and stronger storms.

When all you care about is getting elected, you will say anything and destroy everything in your path. This is where we are.

The Vision Plan, just like the 2020 Vision Plan did, will prove very helpful to our community in the years to come. As you get to know it and understand it, you will agree.

The Charter Amendments are just tools to make it easier to prepare our barrier island for the threats we are facing. Overdevelopment is not in our DNA, and these Charter Amendments will not lead to it.

In fact, both the Charter Amendments and Vision Plan mean to protect and preserve our community and everything we care about. Time to look forward and dismiss the negative political narratives.

Most of you have already decided how you will vote, but with the stakes this high, I felt I needed to share my opinion.

I will vote for Joe Rasco and the Amendments. I also encourage you to vote for council candidates Ed London, Nick Lopez-Jenkins, Oscar Sardiñas or Fernando Vazquez.

Please vote. This election truly matters!

Jorge Mendia, M.D.