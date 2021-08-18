The Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle board members feel compelled to respond to the recent pieces published in this paper on the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Without the help of the foundation, Melissa White’s leadership and committed staff, we could not readily find, vet, and fund the programs to which we have donated more than $310,000 over the years. We know these funds are well managed by the KBCF as we review them annually. Any suggestion that there is financial mismanagement is unthinkable.

Ed London in Islander, News (8/13/2021) has presented a full assessment of the large financial advantages to the community of the KBCF. We remind you that their mission is even broader than what was reported.

The KBCF support of the Giving Circle makes it work. Our annual fundraising event, where we present the programs and leaders of these excellent organizations, is widely attended. When we could not host the event at the Ocean Club as usual, more was raised than in any previous year. We remind you that this is not a time to attack, but to praise the KBCF.

The Foundation has a long track record of propriety and effective administration. We feel it is important to express our support and appreciation publicly in this time of intense negativity.

The qualitative impact that an organization like KBCF makes on living in this community is immeasurable.

Iris Fisher

Fran Gaynes

Ellen Glovsky

Joanne Goldfarb

Marcie Horowitz

Marilynn Levin

Diane Madden

Joan McCaughan

Harriet Stein

Kate Trotman