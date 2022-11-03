Writer objects to having recommended headline changed

Dear Editor,

Thank you for publishing my Guest Commentary in the October 27 issue of Islander News. Two corrections: the link to an important scientific group on climate change is actually not “.com” (my mistake) but rather www.CO2Coalition.org. Very worthwhile exploring to learn what the mainstream media doesn’t report.

Secondly, I was disappointed that the headline to my commentary was changed by Islander staff. Instead of my own, “How to Save Our Island Paradise,“ with a highlighted sub-headline of a quote from Thomas Jefferson, the following was substituted: “Consider faulty science, false reporting, needless debt, and need for more study before voting for Amendment 4.”

The substituted negative headline was not only not in keeping with the positive tone of my commentary, it portrayed that I was ambivalent about Amendment 4 when my opinion is clearly in opposition. I hope that this will be corrected in the online version. Commentary contributions should be printed as submitted without editorializing.

Respectfully,

Tony Camejo

Editor’s Note: As has been the Islander News’ longstanding policy – and specifically explained in a note on our editorial page – all content submitted for publication in the newspaper, is subject to editing by the editorial staff. We edit to correct spelling and grammar issues, eliminate errors and to provide readers with clear and direct stories and headlines.