Editor’s Note: These comments were left on the Islander News’ Facebook page after an article on proposed changes to the Village’s youth sports. Comments are published as they appear on Facebook or Instagram. We will not fully identify writers here. Let us know what you think.

At first sight, this did not seem ok. But knowing what an advocate for youth sports Glen Waldman has been on The Key for decades, I have no doubt that he will have a good plan for these changes. -- Jose S.

What is the point of 10 and under? Very strange decision. -- Keren S

I don’t see the problem with this article. Why the angry faces? Seems like a logical concern. -- Alexa H

100% of the teams for residents. If there are not enough kids, then open it up. KB kids need to be the first and only priority. -- Adi S

Crandon Park could host all sports beautifully. Just saying…-- Cristian K