Zoning workshop showed Islanders’ passion for our community.

A very well attended Zoning Workshop was held last week at the Community Center thanks to Mayor Joe Rasco’s initiative. Two other Council members, former Mayor Mike Davey, as well as almost all Vision Board members, were present. Our Village Manager Steve Williamson and Jeremy Calleros Gauger, our Village Planner, educated us and stayed late to patiently respond to questions from residents.

In my view, this is how our community and government should be – getting residents involved and responding to their concerns. As an old timer, I remember when we incorporated, workshops were held to ask the community what OUR Mission statement should be. I was delighted to notice that same “passion” lives on.

This workshop should be a lesson to Council and staff that Village residents insist on participating in the decision making of issues affecting us. Note that the meeting was full, that people were eager to ask questions and get answers -- the opposite of scarcely attended Council meetings, where residents’ concerns are verbalized but not responded to.

Please Council and staff, consider continuing these informative workshops, but change the location so they are televised and the whole community can participate.

Ceci Sanchez