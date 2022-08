We have been residents of Key Biscayne for the past 22 years and 30 in total if you count the first "go around" of 8 years.

We have known Joe and his family ever since. We have participated with him in several charitable endeavors and civic projects.

Joe is a man of integrity and high morals that have proved his value time and time again to our community as a former mayor and a public servant.

Key Biscayne will be well served if we elect Joe our next mayor.

Jorge & Anita Pino