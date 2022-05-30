Memorial Day is America’s true Holy Day. Not a holiday of recreation, beach and barbecues.

But a sacred day.

A day when we remember and honor those that gave their lives so that here today can enjoy our individual freedom and democratic liberty. The day we honor “ those who gave their lives that our Nation may live” ( President Lincoln).

Their gift to each one of us.

In a true sense Memorial Day, not July 4 Independence Day, is our National Day.

For on July 4, we recognize the Declaration of Independence. A declaration. A written document of our founding fathers’ intent to create a free and independent nation. An eloquent and historic event, but a document nevertheless. Words written in ink on paper.

It is in Memorial Day that we thank and celebrate those, which with their blood, turned mere words into a reality. They created these United States, and whose heirs maintained the durability of this great nation for close to 250 years of liberty and democracy.

It is in Memorial Day that we honor those who symbolize America, not with words, ink or paper, but with their precious blood.

The ultimate sacrifice.

The ultimate selfless gift.

And the ultimate challenge to us today to preserve their legacy.

As we navigate these times of deep divisions and tragedies, let us honor their sacrifice by pledging to come together, respect our differences, reinforce civility and make the nation they created and sustained, better and stronger.

As per President Lincoln’s words at Gettysburg: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us…that we hereby resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain. That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom. And that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from earth.”

The courage of the Americans we honor today, have also inspired those across the world that fight for individual freedom and democracy.

Today , in 2022, the historical descendants of these Americans, their spiritual sons and daughters, fight and die in Ukraine against the barbaric, criminal and genocidal invasion by Russia. We must support and honor them today.

So for those who perished so that we may be free, for our faith and support of their ideals for which they gave their lives, for each one of them, let us pray:

“And He will raise you up on eagles wings,

Bear you on the breath of dawn,

Make you shine like the sun,

And hold You in the palm of His hand”

( Psalm 91)

May God Bless them and have them in his Kingdom.

And may God bless these United States of America.

Ambassador

Luis Lauredo

Editor’s Note. These remarks were delivered by Councilmember Lauredo at the Village of Key Biscayne ceremony held May 30, 2022; the morning of Memorial Day and shared with Islander News