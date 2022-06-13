Our Causeway is being hijacked and the Village needs to develop solutions

As a 24-year Key Biscayne resident, homeowner, business owner/employer, taxpayer and commuter, I feel our means of access to and from work, school, travel, health and Miami is being hijacked by a minority with no ties to the Key, with no consideration for our welfare and accessibility to what remains of our now high cost “island paradise.”

The Rickenbacker Causeway was built to provide VEHICULAR access to key Biscayne with TOLLS paid directly or indirectly by us.

Miami Dade County needs to first and foremost guarantee safe and CONVENIENT access to the residents and toll payers.

Bike access should be suspended/controlled until a safe bike lane is designed, protocols implemented, and bikers can pay their toll. Key Biscayne bikers need a solution as well – not at the expense of the Key Biscayne residents who can only drive home and have already paid for the causeway.

Commuting to our homes is a burden. Gridlock every weekend. Growing traffic lines coming in and out every day. Slow intersections. Growing restrictions.

Where is this going to end?

Our council members, village reps and county commissioners were elected by KB residents. They need to lead and plan for us before the county leads and plans for us at our expense (as highlighted by Matt Bramson in a September 2021 opinion).

Alex Cobo