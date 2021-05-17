As a resident of Key Biscayne since 1963, I remember the secure, safe feeling of living on our small island. We often left our doors unlocked and even left our keys in our car with no worries. What has happened to the safety of our island??

Children being children and misbehaving is nothing new. Many of us had mischievous kids who perpetrated lots of “pranks.” For example, my son felt we were so poor that he needed to help us out. He stole a tree from Mr. Rebozo’s tree farm, now the Village Green, for our Christmas tree. He was caught, paid for the tree, and apologized to Mr. Rebozo.

Tragically, in the last several years we have observed that the children’s’ “Pranks” have escalated into serious misdemeanors and felony crimes. We have yet to hear how our police and council are dealing with the consequences.

The biggest drawing card for people wanting to live on Key Biscayne, even more than our beach, is our wonderful sense of community. You do not find that any more in other areas. Key Biscayne is small (1.4 square miles) and known for its safety. We all want the very best in our quality of life and we all care about each other.

We must take action to preserve our quality of life and sense of community. To address the teen fighting and rise in juvenile crime on our island paradise will take our parents, our police, and our Village Council to openly recognize that there is a serious problem. We all need to take responsibility for our part in this crisis instead of looking to blame others. We are a tight knit community, and we are all in this together!

Of course, parents must take more responsibility. The many tales of parents not backing the police when their child has broken the law are well known. When children and parents are called out or parents must pay for the destruction their child has caused, they often become easier to deal with. They must own the problem.

It also concerns me that there has been very little empathy for the victims of these crimes -- so many stolen golf carts, bikes, and cars -- a mailbox smashed on Fernwood by the Village Green. Somehow it has become their fault. Residents have actually said for the first time that they are afraid to live here. A promise of incorporation was policemen on bikes riding through the neighborhoods and shopping centers.

They would get to know everyone and especially the kids as friends. This could prevent many planned bad activities. I know we have the bikes, but I have never seen them used.

It is very upsetting when we residents hear of the many times that a resident has a serious problem and when they call the police, they are told they will send an officer when one is available. Sometimes police arrive 20 to 30 minutes later. There is no sense of urgency or empathy.

Recently, the chickee huts at the Beach Club were burned down. We have not heard if the criminals were caught or if there was restitution involved. Where is the communication?

A woman, a resident of the Key, was driving on Harbor Drive with her son. She was t-boned by a car going the wrong way. There were 3 juveniles in the car. The boys threw their cans of alcohol in the bushes and ran away. They returned one with his father and a lawyer. The cans of alcohol were submitted as evidence. Somehow this evidence was lost! Why haven’t we heard what has happened in this case? Where is the process?

Not long ago, after a serious home invasion on Mashta Island, the residents of Mashta Island got together and contributed $71,000 to buy and maintain protective surveillance cameras. The cameras were not turned on for 4 months after being installed because the police forgot about them. Three cars were stolen on Mashta Island during this time.

As someone who is civically engaged, I was shocked when I read Chief Press’ quote in the April 29, 2021 Islander. The quote reads that “Key Biscayne is the only area in Miami Dade County in which the city is not allowed to take kids to the Juvenile Assessment Center”! I beg to differ.

Editor’s note. The published quote read: “Press said for years Key Biscayne was the only area in Miami- Dade County in which the city was not allowed to take kids to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC)”

The Juvenile Services programs are open to every municipality in Dade County. Why are we not part of it? Their civil citation program offers rehabilitation opportunities for juveniles without anything going on their record about an arrest. Is this a policy that our police or administration is using? Why have we never heard of this policy before? Do our juveniles suffer any consequences when they commit serious offensives on Key Biscayne?

We do not know because there is a clear lack of transparency from our police department This lack of transparency erodes the trust of the residents in our police.

This very lenient policy of no consequences for juveniles breaking the law on Key Biscayne has become well known. Juveniles from all over Dade County are coming to Key Biscayne and causing trouble. The last straw was the violent attack on Crandon Blvd by three juveniles from Miami Beach.

Our residents are pro police. We all heartily endorse a strong, well, funded, efficient police force. Our police budget is $8,206.000. It is 24% of our entire budget.

Friends and neighbors, it is clear that our current system is not working!! Changes are needed!

Betty Simme Conroy was chairperson of the pre-incorporation Key Biscayne Council ,1987 – 1991, Vice Chairperson 0f the Charter Writing Committee, Key Biscayne council member 1991-99, and member of two Charter Revision committees.