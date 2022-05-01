I am a 46 years resident of Key Biscayne. Many of you know me as the fashion model, stunt woman, Harley driving crazy woman, Reiki healer, or hypnotherapist. Or perhaps as a personal trainer, or instructor in Yoga, Tai chi, kickboxing of spinning.

I worked first at the Grand Bay Club and then, for almost 17 years, at the Ritz Carlton.

But the reason I am writing this is because I have long dealt with a very serious condition: depression and anxiety.

Only a handful of people know that this apparently carefree, smiling, “have it all” type person I seem to be has been plagued by chronic depression, anxiety and PTSD.

I do not want to bore you with my life story or traumas, but a few have marked me for life.

My mother had serious depression because of her own traumatic events. Since I was 5 or 6 years old, I endured long silent treatments from her. I was not allowed to have friends. Every little thing was a reason to beat me up. My father was working two or more jobs, and he was seldom at home. I learned to shut up and not say anything to him, or else..

At 11 years old, my mother became pregnant, and I had a little brother. What my parents were thinking, I don’t know.

My mother would stay in bed for days and weeks at the time. And with my father’s busy work schedule, I found myself having to go to school, do groceries, cook, and take care of my little brother. I learned to give injections to my mother.

At 9-months-old, my brother died of a brain infection. At this point ,whatever sanity in my mother's head went down the drain. I was shipped away to a boarding school in Italy – without knowing anybody grieving for my little brother. At 14, I returned home and suffered constant physical and verbal abuse. I kept running away from home, but didn’t know where to go and always had to go back.

At 17, I was sexually abused by an family acquaintance and I kept quiet. I knew enough about life to know that they would blame the victim. I got married at age 19, but left when he started to put his hands on me.

Why am I telling you all this?

Because depression and anxiety are rampant. They are a stigma. Taboo!

It’s time to stop telling people suffering through this that “you are strong, you can make it,” or “you have so much to live for, look how many people are worse off than you are.” Or, “This too shall pass.”

We do not choose to be depressed – just like people do not choose to have cancer, or MS, Parkinson’s Disease. It’s not a choice!

If you don’t know what to say to someone who is depressed, just listen to them. Advise them to go to a doctor or therapist. Perhaps just offer them a hug. People who have been going through so much are hypersensitive and empathic. Take us seriously!

Some of us cannot take antidepressants, and we go on through sheer willpower. Speaking for myself, what has saved me so far has been throwing myself into my job, helping others with Yoga fitness, meditation and personal training.

I am back on the Island after three years in Italy, where I went through pain and sorrow. You are my family, as I have none left.

If you or someone you know needs to talk, please reach out. I am not a doctor, but I am a counselor. And, most important, I understand.

I can be an extremely funny person and the classic hell-raiser – 49% extrovert, 51% introvert. But I also think of c, who I met once. He was hysterically funny, yet he had so much pain and tragedy inside.

Two and a half years of Covid have raised stress and anxiety levels in all of us, too. I believe empathy and calm communication are some of the best ways to help each other.

If you, like me, believe in God, that helps too. God bless you all.

Donatella can be reached at dillondonatella@gmail.com