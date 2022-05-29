Dear sir,

First of all I would like to say that all my respect, feelings and condolences go with the families of the two people tragically killed May 15

As a Key Biscayne resident for many, many years, I would like to say that we should not allow this tragedy to become something that is used by other people with not so clear interests to promote, once again, projects that clearly jeopardize our quality of living as well as common sense.

Since the accident occurred, I have already read several articles mentioning how wonderful Plan Z was, and how the implementation of if would have prevented the accident.

Even if I completely disagree with these opinions, there are several things that should be consider by Key Biscayne and Miami Dade County Officials before even considering this plan or any other with similar characteristics

First, I agree there are things that could be done in order to improve bikers safety. However, I think those improvements should be done without creating a car traffic problem for those who reside on the island

Second, while most bikers may not like hearing this, if coming into Key Biscayne for a bike ride is considered too dangerous, then probably bikers should choose to ride somewhere else.

This is just pure logic. Key Biscayne is an island and the only way to access it is over a bridge. And a bridge, unlike a standard road, obviously has its limitations – meaning, it is 10 times easier to improve safety measures on a road than it is on a bridge

So, I am not saying bikers do not have the right to come into Key Biscayne or to any other public place in the state. But I am saying they probably should consider the risk/reward ratio and then decide whether the bridge or the road coming is suitable for a safe ride.

My point is that this horrible accident, as well as all the previous accidents that have occurred here, should not be an excuse for projects like Plan Z to be considered.

There were ridiculous parts to this project that had absolutely no impact on the safety of bikers or pedestrians, like a shopping mall on top of the bridge or an observatory We, as residents, do not want anything like that on the bridge

Safety is an issue that should be considered, but maybe it would be even more important to consider the safety of our kids while they cross the road at MAST Academy

The third – and probably most important thing to consider – is that accidents will continue to occur as long as drivers speed where they should not, or drive recklessly

Let’s not forget about this. We are human beings and it is up to all of us to be conscientious, respectful and responsible for our actions – both car drivers and bikers.

Lastly, I would like to say that Bear Cut Bridge is in my opinion the SAFEST part of the road coming into the Key. There, the bikers can ride on the other side of a little wall that separates the bikes from the cars. It is a choice they can make.

Once again, I am very sorry for the losses of these two people, but let’s be reasonable.

Gonzalo Alvarado