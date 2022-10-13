The Charter Amendments on the November 8 ballot simply give up too much authority to the Council. The residents should vote “No” on all of them.

Giving up the desired approval authority to the Council could prove detrimental to the lifestyle we all cherish. Look at the traffic we are having in mid-October and imagine what it will be like as the tourists and second homeowners return to our small island starting very soon.

Three of the changes bother me a great deal:

Referendum #1 asks the voters to increase the per capital project approval authority from $500,000 to $1,000,000. Certainly $1,000,000 is not that much money in 2022, but it enables the community to monitor and control capital projects. Vote no!

Referendum #2 asks us to increase the total debt ceiling to 2% from 1% of the assessed value of the Key. This equates to a borrowing authority of $180,000,000. That is scary. Vote no!

Referendum #4 Gives the Council the right to approve zoning changes with no approval required from the residents. Absolutely vote no!

I have attended two receptions for Fausto Gomez, and I feel that his background, love of the island and commitment to our community is exceptional. His greatest strengths are his commitment to keeping residents involved in the development process while making it difficult for the development community to make inroads in Key Biscayne.

Vote Fausto.

Peter R. Harrison