Proposed ‘superemajority’ Amendment insulting to Key Biscayne citizens

Dear Residents,

I would like to address my comments without any vested interest and solely motivated for what I believe is in the best interest of our community. Referendum # 4, as written, is too broad for Key Biscayne residents to support. The referendum gives a super majority of council members the right to amend the zoning code or any other land development regulations they deem appropriate without detailing specifics. Granting such broad powers are conducive to misinterpretation and abuse.

The article written by the Key Biscayne for Ethical and Experienced Government Group (The Group) published in the last issue of Islander News sites the Oceana project as an example for supporting Referendum #4. Oceana was prevented from developing as a condo-hotel project, but rather as a residential project only. In my humble opinion this was the intended consequence of the current wording that requires a referendum of the entire community for any zoning changes to be approved. If a mixed condo hotel project had been approved it would have increased our already congested traffic and overburdened our delicately balanced infrastructure. The end result is that the Oceana project, despite the residential limitations, has been a resounding success.

The Group further states that a referendum for any zoning changes would add time, and expense….I believe that this is a small price to pay in order to maintain and preserve the best use of our very limited land area.

I take umbrage with the comment made by The Group stating “most voters don’t spend the time necessary to adequately understand the issues at hand.” I find this statement condescending, by implying that only council members have the knowledge to make the right decisions. This only adds to my concerns that some elected officials may be influenced to act out of self interest rather than of the community they serve.

For these reasons I oppose supporting the Amendment to the zoning charter as written and suggest that the two candidates for Mayor clearly and openly state their position on this issue.

Gonzalo Valdes-Fauli