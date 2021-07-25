Welcome questions on fiscal responsibility! A great sign of Village resident interest and participation.

Why not take it as a positive? A sign that some KB residents are “trying” to educate themselves, become active in island affairs?

As a resident of KB for over 60 years, I remember many civic organizations were run exclusively by “old timers.” It took many years for non-native born residents to start getting involved like in the Chamber of Commerce, Fourth of July Parade Committee, Lions, Rotary, etc.

For myself and my landscaping passion, it took Hurricane Andrew and my children being a bit older to start getting involved in community betterment. I believe that the majority of residents want the best for our community. Our Village is no longer the same place as when we incorporated. The right to self-express is protected by our founding documents.

If questions are asked, might it be that the Village needs to explain relationships and issues better?

Ceci Sanchez