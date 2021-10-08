Justo,

The article by Hillard Grossman about litigation against The Towers of Key Biscayne is clearly one sided, sensationalist and frankly beneath the journalistic standards of the Islander News.

There are surely dozens of ongoing lawsuits between former and current Key residents, HOA’s local businesses etc., the merits of which are to be decided by the judicial system, not public opinion. To allow the newspaper to become a tool to provoke and politicize individual cases is inappropriate.

Let the courts do their jobs without interference, and please don’t let the Islander news turn into a scandal rag.

Regards

R. Duncan Littlejohn