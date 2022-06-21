Mayoral candidates, please state your platform and how you will lead our Village.

Please disclose if your goals coincide with what was envisioned when we Incorporated 30 years ago, and continue the vision to today’s needs.

It is my opinion that for quite some time our Village has been in a “react response” to issues. A “vision” by Council, based on resident needs and priorities, should be clearly identified, agreed to and passed to be implemented by our Village capable staff.

- What happened to the 2020 Vision? Why was it not fully implemented after investing time and money?

- Do we have any “shovel ready” project with a price ready to start spending the $100,000 bond money?

- Are we going to continue neglecting maintenance/repairs to Village buildings, parks, roads, drainage, Causeway, etc.?

- Please state in detail your assessment by priority of how to continue to hold the title “living in Paradise” under your leadership.

Your response to these concerns will help the electorate make the right decision on who is best suited to represent us.

Best,

Ceci Sanchez

Editor’s Note. This coming Thursday, June 23, 2022, Islander News will publish statements - in their own words - from each of the three Village of Key Biscayne Mayoral candidates; Fausto Gomez, Joe Rasco and Katie Petros