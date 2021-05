Hello,

We have been residents of Key Biscayne for 40 years.

The Islander Newspaper has kept us up to date on local news, social happenings and upcoming events.

For years a Police Report section informed us of crime on the key.

Knowing what crime is taking place in our neighborhood gives us the ability to be more aware and therefore not become a victim.

Please consider printing the Weekly Police Reports again.

Thank you,

Jennie Puyanic