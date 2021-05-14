Reader reacts to a recent fatal boat accident on the bay off the Rickenbacker Causeway; the person steering the boat, who fled the scene, was subsequently arrested.

I am a boater myself. I’ve been on the water for more than 40 years now and have my boat at the Marine Stadium Marina. What is going on the water these days is simply crazy, particularly on weekends when the waters are packed.

Since the pandemic started, the area is packed with people who have absolutely no clue of what it takes to drive a boat safely. Many seem to be drunk, making it twice as dangerous because they have no experience, they don’t know the rules, and they are drunk. An explosive combination.

And that applies to jet skis, wave runners or any kind of maritime vehicle as well. These vessels are so powerful and fast; these people do not realize there are no brakes on the water. There has been a record number of collisions on the water.

I myself was hit by a sailboat one year ago when this crazy man sailed straight to me for 1,000 yards without even looking because he was drinking. Luckily for me, it was a minor hit, but nevertheless, I had to jump off my boat.But the point is I have seen huge crashes this last couple of months

Something needs to be done, like start requiring a license. I am amazed they don’t ask for one now. Last year, boat sales were on record pace and the situation is bound to only get more messy and dangerous When you leave the marina, you have to have 10 eyes looking everywhere in order to avoid getting hit

It has to stop

Thanks

Gonzalo Alvarado