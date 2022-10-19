Red Ribbon Week helps kids learn to live drug-free lives

Red Ribbon Week – a week set aside to raise awareness and train children how to say no to drugs – is almost here. It will be Oct. 23-31.

Do you know what started Red Ribbon Week? It started as a result of the death of Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique Camarena, who was killed in 1983 by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico. People started wearing red ribbons to honor his sacrifice.

Flash forward to our reality in 2022: 300 a day dying from overdoses and poisonings equates to a jumbo jetliner every day. But the enemy against us is not a simple "just say no." What it has morphed into is "just say no and then educate every person you know."

This Halloween we are up against the rainbow-colored fentanyl and meth pills that look so similar to skittles and nerds other candies somehow put into similar bags as the real thing. Why, you may ask?

I cannot pretend to understand the evilness of those who want to kill our kids. I can only say, do your homework, educate your families. Education saves lives. Just say no, heck yes. But also just don't doubt the evil that is out there.

When you turn your back to education is when you can lose it all. We did. Learn from us. Please!

Cynthia Dodds

(For more information, go to www.redribbon.org)